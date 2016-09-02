LG Elec says to partner with Amazon on smart homes

SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
said on Friday it is partnering with Amazon.com Inc
on smart-home services, enabling the U.S. company's
services such as the Alexa virtual assistant on some of the
electronics maker's devices.
LG said in a statement Alexa will work with its SmartThinkQ
Hub, an LG device used to connect with home appliances over the
internet, to allow users to control the South Korean firm's home
appliances via voice-recognition technology.
It would add Amazon.com's Dash feature on its SmartThinQ
Sensors, which enabled so-called "smart" features on appliances
that cannot communicate with other devices on their own, to
allow users to quickly order household items such as laundry
detergent or drinks.
"We will work with a wide range of partners to deliver
differentiated smart-home solutions to customers," said Jo
Seung-jin, head of LG's appliances business, in the statement.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)