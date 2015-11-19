LG Electronics to develop own mobile payment system

SEOUL Nov 19 LG Electronics Inc
said on Thursday it signed an agreement to develop its own
mobile payment service called LG Pay.
LG, which signed the agreement with South Korea's largest
and second-largest credit card firms Shinhan Card Co Ltd and KB
Kookmin Card Co Ltd, did not give a timetable or description of
its planned technology.
The mobile payment market is getting crowded as smartphone
makers like Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
have launched their own mobile payment services.
LG Electronics' mobile payment system will be able to be
used in all LG smartphones, unlike Samsung Pay which is
available only in the recent Samsung smartphone models, South
Korean wire service Yonhap reported on Thursday, without citing
a specific source.
An LG spokesman declined to comment on the report.
