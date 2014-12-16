LG Electronics to launch quantum dot TVs in early 2015

SEOUL Dec 16 LG Electronics Inc, the world's No. 2 television maker behind South Korean compatriot Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said on Tuesday it will launch quantum dot television sets in early 2015.

LG, in a statement, said it will have 55-inch and 65-inch ultra-high definition (UHD) quantum dot TVs on display at the annual International CES trade show next month in Las Vegas. An LG spokesman said the electronics maker will start selling quantum dot products early next year, without offering details.

Quantum dot TV technology involves incorporating a film of tiny light-emitting crystals into regular liquid crystal displays (LCD), offering improved picture quality compared with existing LCD products. Japan's Sony Corp is so far the only major TV maker selling quantum dot models.

The manufacturing process for quantum dot TVs is relatively straightforward and cheaper than for TVs with organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) - another next-generation technology that LG has been pushing in the TV market for several years.

LG said quantum dot TVs will "complement" its other UHD TV and OLED TV offerings. The firm in October said it will use quantum dot TVs in a dual-track strategy as the firm works to bring down the price for OLED TVs.

The LG spokesman said Dow Chemical Co is supplying quantum dot material.

Dow is building a factory in South Korea to make quantum dot material using technology from partner Nanoco Group Plc , with production starting in the first half of 2015.

