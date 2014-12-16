UPDATE 1-LG Electronics to launch quantum dot TVs in early 2015

* LG Elec to display 2 quantum dot TVs at CES in Jan
* Dow Chemical to supply quantum dot material to LG
(Adds comment from Dow Chemical, industry context)
SEOUL Dec 16 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
will launch a new range of high-tech TVs in early
2015, beefing up its line-up while it strives to cut costs that
make its prized light-emitting diode (OLED) sets too expensive
for most consumers.
A spokesman for the world's No. 2 TV maker after domestic
rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday LG
will start selling products using quantum dot technology early
next year. He didn't disclose details including pricing.
The technology incorporates a film of tiny light-emitting
crystals into regular liquid crystal displays (LCD), boosting
picture quality. LG will have 55-inch and 65-inch ultra-high
definition quantum dot TVs on display at the major CES trade
show next month in Las Vegas.
Japan's Sony Corp is so far the only major TV maker
selling quantum dot models.
LG was widely expected to launch quantum dot TVs next year,
having declared its intention to use the products in a
dual-track strategy as the firm and its affiliate LG Display Co
Ltd try to push OLED prices down. Analysts say it
may take the LG firms several years to meet that goal.
The OLED TV sets remain expensive: a 65-inch ultra-high
definition model launched in Korea earlier this year was priced
at 12 million won ($10,993). A comparable Sony quantum dot TV
costs about $3,799, according to the Japanese firm's website.
Samsung Electronics has said quantum dot is one of many
technologies it is considering. Analysts expect Samsung
Electronics to launch quantum dot TVs next year, and believe it
could be more aggressive in pushing the products than LG, which
remains committed to OLED.
The LG spokesman said Dow Chemical Co is supplying
quantum dot material. Dow Chemical confirmed the supplier
relationship in an emailed statement.
Dow is building a quantum dot factory in South Korea using
technology from partner Nanoco Group Plc, with
production starting in the first half of 2015.
LG shares were down 1 percent as of 0435 GMT, compared with
a 0.7 percent fall for the broader market. The stock is
up more than 50 percent this year, boosted by firm TV sales and
a turnaround at its smartphone business.
($1 = 1,091.6000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing and
Kenneth Maxwell)