LG Elec shares up more than 10 pct on supply deal with GM

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SEOUL Oct 21 Shares of South Korea's LG Electronics Inc rose more than 10 percent in early Wednesday trade, as a supply agreement with General Motors Co boosted hopes the firm's auto business is gaining traction.
LG shares were up 10.1 percent as of 0001 GMT after touching their highest level in nearly four months, compared with a 0.6 percent rise for the broader market. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.