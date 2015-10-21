LG Elec shares up more than 10 pct on supply deal with GM

SEOUL Oct 21 Shares of South Korea's LG Electronics Inc rose more than 10 percent in early Wednesday trade, as a supply agreement with General Motors Co boosted hopes the firm's auto business is gaining traction.

LG shares were up 10.1 percent as of 0001 GMT after touching their highest level in nearly four months, compared with a 0.6 percent rise for the broader market. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)