LG Household no longer considering Elizabeth Arden buy

BRIEF-NextEra Energy says unit sold $1.25 bln of 3.55% Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027
* Co's unit sold $1.25 billion principal amount of its 3.55% Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027 - SEC filing
SEOUL, June 26 South Korea's LG Household & Health Care Ltd. is no longer considering acquiring U.S. cosmetics firm Elizabeth Arden Inc., the South Korean firm said on Thursday, adding that it wants to seek better opportunities.
LG Household, which expressed interest in the potential acquisition in April, said in a regulatory filing it would continue to pursue mergers and acquisitions as part of its medium- to long-term strategy. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said its first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, below market expectations as a spike in electricity prices ate into a surge in sales.
NEW YORK, April 28 Don't look for the outperformance of growth stocks to fade any time soon, as long as corporate earnings continue to improve and hopes remain for stronger economic growth.