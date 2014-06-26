版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 26日 星期四

LG Household no longer considering Elizabeth Arden buy

SEOUL, June 26 South Korea's LG Household & Health Care Ltd. is no longer considering acquiring U.S. cosmetics firm Elizabeth Arden Inc., the South Korean firm said on Thursday, adding that it wants to seek better opportunities.

LG Household, which expressed interest in the potential acquisition in April, said in a regulatory filing it would continue to pursue mergers and acquisitions as part of its medium- to long-term strategy. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
