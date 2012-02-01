LG Elec swings to Q4 profit on better TV sales, smartphones

SEOUL Feb 1 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc, the world's No.2 TV maker, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, helped by its latest smartphone models and improved sales in its TV business.

LG reported on Wednesday an October-December operating profit of 23 billion won ($20.5 million) versus a consensus forecast for a 64 billion won profit by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That compared with a loss of 246 billion won a year ago and 32 billion won loss in the preceding quarter.

LG's handset business reported a 9.9 billion won operating profit after six straight quarters of losses, marking a sharp improvement from a 262 billion won loss a year ago and a 140 billion won loss in the third quarter.