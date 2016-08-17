CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-L&G kicks off U.S. infrastructure push with university deal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
(Company corrected statement to make clear the $100 mln L&G financing is part of a $660 mln package, not a $760 mln package)
LONDON Aug 17 British insurer Legal & General has agreed its first infrastructure deal in the United States, investing around $100 million to help the University of California, Merced, expand its campus.
The deal is part of a roughly $660 million financing package that will see the campus more than double in size to accommodate 10,000 students and allow the university to grow its research and teaching programmes, Legal & General said in a statement.
The 38-year financing - in what L&G said is the first-ever public-private partnership in the U.S. educational sector - is part of its strategy to target real asset deals that can help it meet its long-term pension liabilities.
"We ... continue to target transactions backed by economic and social infrastructure as part of Legal & General's wider approach to real asset investments," said Charles-Henry Lecointe, senior infrastructure investment manager at Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Jon Boyle)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.