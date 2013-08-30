LG Display says to invest $750 mln in small, medium displays

SEOUL Aug 30 South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display Co Ltd, a key supplier to Apple Inc, on Friday announced a plan to invest 832.6 billion Korean won ($750.28 million) by 2014 in facilities to produce small- and medium-sized displays.

LG Display, which competes with Samsung Electronics , said in a regulatory filing the spending is aimed at coping with market demand for smart devices, without elaborating further.