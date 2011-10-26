LG Elec CFO sees handset profitability improve in Q4

SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's LG Electronics
expects its handset profitability to improve in the
fourth quarter from the previous quarter, driven by mid- and
high-end models such as smartphones running on faster LTE
networks, its CFO said on Wednesday.
LG's overall profitability is also expected to rise in the
current quarter from the previous quarter, thanks to premium TVs
and smartphones, Jung Do-hyun said.
LG's handset business reported losses for a sixth
consecutive quarter in the July to September period, with losses
more than doubling to 140 billion won ($124 million) from the
previous quarter's 55 billion won.
The results were hurt by a shortage of hit models to compete
with Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
in the booming smartphone market.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)