LG unveils new premium phone with voice-activated power camera

SEOUL, Sept 18 LG Electronics Inc
unveiled its latest high-end smartphone packed with powerful
hardware upgrades on Tuesday, as the struggling South Korean
firm tries to win market share from Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the crucial holiday
quarter.
LG's handset business, which was slow to move into
smartphones and has largely failed to win consumers from sector
leaders Apple and Samsung, hopes the new 'Optimus G' will also
help it compete against Google's Motorola, Taiwan's HTC
Corp and China's ZTE and Huawei.
LG's Optimus G, which uses Google's Android platform, will
go on sale next week in South Korea for 1 million won ($900),
and later in Japan and the United States.
The Optimus G boasts a 13 megapixel camera which a user can
instruct to take snaps by talking to it, plus a 4.7-inch screen
with a sharper picture quality than both the iPhone and
Samsung's Galaxy S III.
Powered by Qualcomm's quad-core Snapdragon
processor, the Optimus G will work on superfast mobile networks
and be able to carry out several functions at once, such as
showing a television broadcast and simultaneously sending text
messages or searching the web.
Among its rivals are the Droid Razr models unveiled by
Google's Motorola earlier this month, and Lumia 920, a flagship
handset made by Nokia and Microsoft Corp
which uses the latest Windows Phone operating software.
Apple unveiled its iPhone 5 last week, and said on Monday it
had booked orders for over two million iPhone 5 models in the
first 24 hours it was on sale, evidence of stronger than
expected demand for the new model ahead of the October-December
holiday quarter.
Reflecting expectations that the new model will help LG turn
around its money-losing smartphone business, LG Electronics
stock has risen 20 percent in the past three months, beating a
7.8 percent rise in the wider market and Samsung's 8
percent rise.