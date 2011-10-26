LG Electronics Q3 misses consensus; handset loss widens

GfK says Primestone Capital raises stake to 5 pct from 3.21 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's LG Electronics reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, with its mobile phone division sinking deeper into the red, hit by a slow recovery in smartphone sales.
LG, the world's No.2 TV maker and No.3 handset maker, reported a July-September operating loss of 32 billion won ($28.3 million) versus a consensus forecast for a 54 billion won profit by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That compared with a loss of 185.2 billion won a year ago and a profit of 158.2 billion won in the preceding quarter.
LG's handset business reported losses for a sixth straight quarter, with losses expanding to 140 billion won from the previous quarter's 55 billion won on a shortage of hit models to take on Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the booming smartphone market. ($1 = 1129.000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Jonathan Hopfner)
MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's Detsky Mir toy seller revised price guidance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares down to 85-90 roubles per share from previous guidance of 85-105 roubles per share, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, bucked the glum holiday-quarter trend, as it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney princess dolls and board games.