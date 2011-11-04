LG Electronics denies report on Suntech Power buy

SEOUL Nov 4 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
denied a report on Friday it had sought to take over
Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd , the world's largest solar
cell maker.
The world's third-biggest handset vendor had considered
buying Suntech but put the matter on the back burner due to its
lacklustre earnings and worsening business conditions in the
solar industry, online news outlet Money Today said.
"The report is merely groundless," an LG spokesman said.
The report came a day after LG Electronics announced a $945
million stock offering to shore up its loss-making smartphone
business, which sent its share price down 14 percent on dilution
fears.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Holmes)