Wi-Lan lawsuit vs LG over V-chip dismissed

March 7 A U.S. judge had dismissed a lawsuit in which Canada's Wi-Lan Inc accused LG Electronics Inc of infringing a patent for V-chip technology, which lets parents block television content they consider inappropriate.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan also dismissed counterclaims raised by Seoul-based LG, including trademark infringement. The judge closed the case, which Wi-Lan had brought in January 2010.