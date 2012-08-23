LG says started production of new screen, as Apple plans product launch

SEOUL Aug 23 Flat-screen maker LG Display
has started mass production of a new and thinner
display, widely speculated to be for use in Apple Inc's
next iPhone, and the display's production schedule remains in
line with customers' product release plans, LG's chief executive
said.
"We just began mass production and we don't expect any
disruption in supplies," Han Sang-beom, chief executive of LG
Display, a panel supplier for Apple products, told reporters
late on Wednesday.
His comments were embargoed until early Thursday morning.
Apple is planning a major product launch on Sept. 12,
stoking speculation that the world's most valuable technology
company will announce the sale of its redesigned iPhone.
Apple is equipping the next iPhone with a larger screen
after Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest Galaxy
smartphone with a 4.8-inch touch-screen.
Sources have told Reuters that the panels for the new iPhone
will be 4 inches corner to corner -- 30 percent bigger than
current iPhones.
The iPhone screens will also be thinner than previous
versions with the use of so-called in-cell panels. The new
technology embeds touch sensors into the liquid crystal display,
eliminating the touch-screen layer found in current iPhones.
Japan's Sharp Corp also said earlier this month it
would start shipping screens destined for a new iPhone in
August.