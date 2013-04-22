UPDATE 1-Slowdown in Apple orders weighs on LG Display's Q1 profit

* Q1 operating profit 151 bln won vs 147 bln won f'cast
* Forecasts Q2 panel shipments to rise by 5-10 pct
* Shares end up 2.2 pct prior to results
SEOUL, April 22 LG Display Co Ltd
reported its smallest profit since it returned to the black in
the second quarter of last year, as demand for iPhone and iPad
screens from Apple weakened amid concerns the U.S. company is
losing its lustre in the mobile device market.
Apple Inc, which analysts say provides about 30
percent of LG Display's revenue, is facing intensifying
competition from Samsung and up-and-coming rivals. A
disappointing forecast by a U.S. supplier to Apple last week
heightened fears about slowing demand for the iPhone and iPad,
pushing shares of Asian suppliers including LG Display sharply
lower.
LG Display, which vies with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
panel unit for the top position in LCD flat screens
globally, made 151 billion won ($135 million) in operating
profit in its January-March first quarter. That compared with
the average forecast of a 147 billion won profit in a Thomson
Reuters poll of analysts.
It was the South Korean company's fourth straight quarterly
profit after seven straight quarters of losses, as makers of
liquid crystal display panels have since curtailed output after
about two years of oversupply.
The result was also a sharp improvement from a loss of 211
billion won a year earlier. But it was down 74 percent from the
previous quarter, hurt by a seasonal slowdown in demand and by
weaker sales to Apple, which is scheduled to report quarterly
results on Tuesday.
Sales of tablet and smartphone panels, which are largely
bought by Apple, accounted for 27 percent of LG Display's total
screen shipments in the first quarter, down from 31 percent in
the fourth quarter.
Jay Yoo, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities,
estimated before the results announcement that LG Display's
panel shipments for the iPhone 5 and the latest iPad had fallen
42 percent and 66 percent, respectively, from the prior quarter
as Apple struggles with slowing sales growth.
On Tuesday, Apple is expected to report just an 8 percent
increase in revenue for its fiscal second quarter, among the
weakest showings in years, according to analysts' estimates.
Still, analysts see earnings for LG Display improving in the
coming quarters as Apple is expected to introduce upgraded
products later this year, and as demand for mobile device
screens from affiliate LG Electronics Inc increases.
Samsung Securities analyst Harrison Cho expects Apple to
introduce a less costly iPhone around July, helping LG Display
improve its sales to Apple from June when initial parts
shipments are expected to begin.
LG Display said on Monday that it expects panel shipments
will rise by 5 percent to 10 percent in the second quarter from
the previous quarter.
Shares in LG Display have fallen about 3 percent in the year
to date, compared with a roughly 5 percent drop in the benchmark
KOSPI index. The stock closed 2.2 percent higher prior
to the results announcement.