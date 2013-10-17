LG Display Q3 profit up 31 pct, meets expectations

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
SEOUL Oct 17 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Thursday reported its highest quarterly profit this year as an increase in sales of displays for mobile devices such as Apple Inc's iPhone offset a decline in sales of displays for television sets.
LG Display, the biggest maker of liquid-crystal display panels, posted operating profit of 389 billion won ($365 million) for its July-September quarter, 31 percent more than in the same period a year earlier.
The mean estimate of 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was 384 billion won.
Shipments of LCDs for TVs fell in the third quarter from the traditionally weak second quarter for the first time, according to researcher IHS iSuppli. Analysts say this raises concern because TV LCDs draw the most revenue and because growth in the smartphone market is slowing.
Shares in LG Display closed up 0.2 percent prior to the earnings announcement compared with a rise of 0.3 percent in the benchmark Kospi index.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'