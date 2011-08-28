版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日

LG Display cuts 2012 capex by at least 25 pct from 2011

SEOUL Aug 29 LG Display , the world's No.2 flat-screen maker, plans to cut next year's investment by at least a quarter and will hold off building new production lines, as global demand for flat-screen panels remains weak.

"We plan around 3 trillion won ($2.8 billion) of capital spending next year and have no plans to build a new factory," a LG Display spokesman said.

LG has already cut this year's investment budget by around 1 trillion won in July to slightly over 4 trillion won. ($1 = 1081.800 Korean Won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

