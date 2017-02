SEOUL Oct 20 The CFO of flat-screen maker LG Display said on Thursday that it expected its factory utilisation rate to reach 80 percent levels in the fourth quarter after it fell to 70 percent levels in the previous quarter.

Another executive said the panel supplier to Amazon.com Inc's Kindle Fire tablet was bullish about sales of the gadget, saying it would be able to compete with Apple Inc 's iPad in terms of price and content. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)