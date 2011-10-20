LG Display posts worse-than-expected Q3 loss

SEOUL Oct 20 Flat-screen maker LG Display
posted a wider-than-expected quarterly
loss on Thursday, as tepid demand for TVs and PCs hit panel
prices and one-off losses weighed.
The South Korean company, which vies with home rival Samsung
Electronics Co for the top position in LCD flat
screens globally, said its July-September operating loss
was 492 billion won ($434 .6
million ) , versus an average
forecast of a 196.5 billion won loss in a poll by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
That marked its fourth consecutive quarterly loss and
compared with an operating loss of 48 billion
won in the previous quarter and an operating
profit of 182 billion won a year ago.
LG Display is a key panel supplier for Apple Inc's
popular iPad and iPhone. Apple on Tuesday reported quarterly
results that missed expectations for the first time in years,
blaming rumors of the new iPhone for hurting demand in the
September quarter.
Shares in the panel maker ended
down 0.22 percent before the results, in a
wider market that was down 2.74
percent.
($1 = 1132.050 Korean Won)
