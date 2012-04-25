LG Elec CFO: Q2 profits seen similar to Q1 or lower

SEOUL, April 25 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc expects its earnings to come under pressure in the current quarter due to increased marketing spending and competition, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"Sales are likely to increase slightly from the first quarter on new product releases of TVs and handsets, but profits are expected to come in at around the first quarter's level or slightly lower, as we expect a sharp increase in marketing costs to promote new products," CFO Jung Do-hyun told analysts.