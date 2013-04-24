LG Elec Q1 profit drops, TV pain outweighs phone revival

SEOUL, April 24 LG Electronics Inc,
the world's No.2 TV maker, said quarterly profit fell 13 percent
as sharp price cuts resulted in razor-thin margins for its TV
division, overshadowing a strong recovery in smartphones.
January-March operating profit fell to 349 billion won
($311.3 million), above a consensus forecast for 289 billion won
from 35 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The profit compares with 402 billion won a year ago and 117
billion won in the previous quarter.
Since late last year, LG and bigger rival Samsung
Electronics Co have had to contend with unfavourable
currency rates that benefit Japanese rivals, while global demand
for TVs is expected to plateau this year as many consumers in
developed countries already own a flat-screen TV.
Its TV troubles may not match the dire straits faced by Sony
Corp and Panasonic Corp, both of which are
downsizing their television businesses, but LG's profit margins
have slipped to below 1 percent since the third quarter,
compared with nearly 6 percent in the second quarter of last
year.