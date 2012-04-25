LG Elec's Q1 profit more than triples as TV sales improve

BRIEF-GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
SEOUL, April 25 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 TV maker, reported on Wednesday that quarterly profit more than tripled on improved TV sales and as its handset business swung to a small profit.
January-March operating profit rose to 448 billion won ($392.7 million) from a 131 billion won profit a year ago, beating a consensus forecast for 304 billion won by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In the previous quarter, profit was 23 billion won.
LG's handset business reported a second consecutive quarterly profit of 35 billion won after six straight quarters of losses, marking a sharp improvement from a 101 billion won loss a year ago.
Shares in LG, valued at over $11 billion, rose 1.65 percent after the earnings announcement, versus a 0.5 percent rise in the wider market.
