版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 02:38 BJT

MOVES-Legal & General IM hires Chris De Marco from Aon Hewitt

Nov 5 Legal & General Investment Management, the fund management business of British insurer Legal & General , said it appointed Chris De Marco as the head of institutional client management and strategy.

De Marco will be responsible for handling the firm's UK client teams and report to Sarah Aitken, head of institutional business, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Prior to joining LGIM, De Marco was as an investment consultant and partner at management consulting services provider Aon Hewitt, part of AON Plc. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐