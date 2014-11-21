版本:
MOVES-LGM Investments names Stephen Ma head of Greater China equities

Nov 21 LGM Investments Ltd, a part of BMO Global Asset Management, appointed Stephen Ma as head of Greater China equities.

Ma was previously with Fidelity Worldwide Investment, where he managed about $4 billion of assets in China and Hong Kong funds.

He joined Fidelity in 1997 and was appointed a portfolio manager in 2006. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
