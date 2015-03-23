Liechtenstein bank LGT posts 18 pct rise in full-year net profit

ZURICH, March 23 LGT,
Liechtenstein's biggest bank, said on Monday full-year net
profit rose more than 18 percent and its assets increased
because it won fresh funds off clients and after it integrated
the acquisition of client portfolios from HSBC.
The Vaduz-based bank, owned by the principality's royal
family, said last year it was buying $12.5 billion of Swiss
private banking assets from HSBC that the British bank wanted to
offload to scale back its wealth management arm.
LGT said on Monday net profit stood at 165 million Swiss
francs ($169 million), up from 139.2 million francs a year
earlier, with revenue rising nearly 13 percent to 1.01 billion
francs.
LGT has recovered faster than the country's smaller banks
such as LLB and VP Bank, in part because it was
one of the first major banks to be forced to face an
international clampdown on tax evasion since the financial
crisis.
($1 = 0.9769 Swiss francs)
