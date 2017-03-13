Liechtenstein private bank LGT reports 9 pct rise in net profit

ZURICH, March 13 Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned and managed by Liechtenstein's royal family, on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in 2016 net profit to 230 million Swiss francs ($228.4 million).

Based in Liechtenstein's capital Vaduz, LGT also reported record net new money of 11.7 billion francs. Assets under management totalled 152.1 billion francs.

The bank is optimistic about its business development in 2017 despite market uncertainties, LGT said in a statement.

($1 = 1.0070 Swiss francs)

