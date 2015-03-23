UPDATE 2-Liechtenstein's LGT sanguine about risk from HSBC private bank deal

* Says assets bought from HSBC were among cleanest it viewed
* Net profit up 18 pct, assets under management up 20 pct
ZURICH, March 23 Liechtenstein's biggest bank
LGT does not expect to suffer any fallout from
assets it bought from HSBC's private bank months before
that business was embroiled in a scandal over allegedly helping
clients to dodge taxes.
Vaduz-based LGT, owned by the principality's royal family,
snapped up 7.1 billion Swiss francs ($7.3 billion) of private
banking assets last year that HSBC wanted to offload to reduce
the size of its wealth management arm.
HSBC has since admitted past failings in compliance and
controls in its Swiss bank. It also faces investigation by U.S.
and French authorities and an inquiry by British lawmakers after
reports it helped customers to conceal millions of dollars of
assets in a period up to 2007.
"In our view, the HSBC portfolio was in comparison to others
we saw in the market one of the cleanest portfolios in terms of
the compliance risk," LGT's Chief Executive, Prince Max von und
zu Liechtenstein, said at a media briefing.
"Overall our impression is a very positive one. We don't
believe that we have just acquired a heap of compliance
problems."
LGT was one of the first major banks to be caught up in an
international clampdown on tax evasion, suffering a client
exodus in 2008 and 2009 after it featured in a U.S. Senate
report on tax evasion.
Since then the principality, wedged between Switzerland and
Austria, has made efforts to dispel its image as a tax haven and
reposition itself as a financial centre for clean money, moving
ahead of fellow microstates such as Andorra, which has been
swept up in a money laundering scandal at one of its
banks.
"Some, and I count Liechtenstein among them, will have gone
from A to B in a relatively smooth sensible way, understanding
pretty early on in the process what the trends are and
positioning themselves accordingly, and others will struggle
much harder," said Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein.
LGT has seen net inflows of assets for the past five years.
An expansion into Asia has been profitable, LGT executives said
on Monday, without providing details.
LGT said its net profit rose more than 18 percent last year
to 165 million francs, with assets under management rising by 20
percent, helped by a combination of valuation gains, net asset
inflows and the HSBC inflows.
($1 = 0.9674 Swiss francs)
