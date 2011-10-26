UPDATE 1-LHC Group sees weak Q3 rev, cuts FY rev outlook

* Cuts 2011 rev view to $630-$640 mln vs est $650.4 mln

* Sees Q3 rev of $150-$155 mln vs est $162.9 mln

* Shares fall 10 pct after market (Follows alerts)

Oct 26 LHC Group Inc reported preliminary third-quarter revenue below market expectations and cut its full-year revenue outlook, sending its shares down 10 percent in after-market trading.

The home healthcare provider expects 2011 net service revenue of $630-$640 million, down from its prior view of $640-$650 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $650.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, LHC, which competes with Gentiva Health Services Inc , Amedisys Inc and Almost Family Inc , forecast revenue of $150-$155 million, while analysts were expecting $162.9 million.

The company's shares were down $1.84 at $17 in extended trading on Wednesday. They closed at $18.84 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)