Li & Fung 2013 profit up 17 pct at $725 mln

HONG KONG, March 20 Global exporter Li & Fung
Ltd reported a 17 percent rise in full-year net
profit, boosted by a strengthened foothold in Asia as the
company moves to capture increasing consumer spending in the
region.
The consumer goods exporter, which supplies retailers such
as Kohl's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc with
clothing, toys and other products, posted a net profit of $725
million for 2013, beating forecasts of $577.1 million, according
to Thomson Reuters' Starmine SmartEstimate.
That compared to a net profit of $617 million in 2012.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Urquhart)