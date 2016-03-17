UPDATE 1-HK's Li & Fung 2015 profit down, but beats forecast

(Adds quote, details)

By Donny Kwok and Meg Shen

HONG KONG, March 17 Global exporter Li & Fung Ltd's annual profit fell 4.6 percent but still came in ahead of analysts' estimates and the company forecast a challenging year ahead.

Li & Fung said it expected deflationary pressure to worsen this year, while Chief Executive Spencer Fung forecast order book volume would decline by less than 10 percent in 2016.

"For 2016, it is going to be a challenging year," Fung said, adding he expects clients' ordering cycle to get shorter, with some placing orders only three months in advance compared with a year in advance in the past.

The Hong Kong-based company, which came to prominence by making clothing and toys in Asia for Western retailers, said on Thursday its net profit for 2015 fell to $421 million from $441 million a year earlier.

Growth in its logistics and vendor support services business helped overcome the effects of changes to global retail patterns and a tough economic environment.

The result compared with an average forecast of $413.2 million by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

Li & Fung, which supplies to companies including Kohl's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said core operating profit fell 15.2 percent to $512 million.

Revenue fell to $18.8 billion from $19.3 billion a year ago.

Li & Fung said it expects labour-intensive production to continue to move away from China to places such as Bangladesh and Vietnam, where labour costs are cheaper.

Li & Fung has refocused on its core asset-light supply-chain business following the sale of its loss-making brand-licensing and distribution business in 2014, helping it boost free cash flow and better control operating costs. ($1 = 7.7606 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; and Tripti Kalro in Bangalore; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Keith Weir)