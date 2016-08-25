HK's Li & Fung profit more than halves in first half

HONG KONG Aug 25 Global exporter Li & Fung Ltd
on Thursday said its first-half profit fell 51 percent
as price deflation and competition affected its main U.S.
market, while the weak Chinese currency continued to hit its
trading business.
The Hong Kong-based company, which grew to prominence by
making clothing and toys for Western retailers, said its net
profit for January-June plunged to $72 million from $149 million
a year earlier.
The exporter, which supplies to firms such as Kohl's Corp
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said core operating
profit fell 14 percent to $156 million from $182 million.
Revenue shrank to $8.07 billion from $8.63 billion a year ago.
