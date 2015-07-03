China's Li Ning says vice-chairman Kim resigns, names new director

HONG KONG, July 3 Chinese sportswear maker Li
Ning Co Ltd said on Friday that Jin-Goon Kim, formerly
interim CEO, had resigned as executive director and executive
vice-chairman with effect from July 4 to pursue other business
commitments.
Li Ning said Wu Jen-Wei, chairman of Johnson & Johnson China
, had been appointed a non-executive director effective
Aug. 12. Wu has been nominated as a company director by TPG
Stallion, a substantial shareholder.
In March, Li Ning said its namesake founder was returning to
lead a turnaround drive after China's best-known sports brand
posted a third consecutive year of losses, squeezed by global
brands and cheap local rivals.
The former Olympic champion gymnast returned as interim
chief executive to replace Kim, who ran daily operations as
interim chief executive from July 2012 until last November. Kim
is an executive of U.S. private equity fund and Li Ning backer
TPG Capital.
The Chinese sportswear maker said Kim had no disagreement
with the board. It gave no further details.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Alan Raybould)