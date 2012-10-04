Li & Fung in talks to buy NY-based sourcing company -source

Oct 4 Li & Fung Ltd, a global supplier
of apparel, is in advanced talks to buy Synergies Worldwide, a
small, New York-based supplier, a source familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
The move would help Hong Kong-based Li & Fung gain a better
foothold in the fast fashion and discount clothing space.
Fast fashion refers to apparel retailers that respond
quickly to changing styles by moving new merchandise into their
stores throughout the year.
Li & Fung is now negotiating the finer points of a deal with
Synergies, which specializes in low-cost sourcing and has a
strong foothold in manufacturing centers like India, Pakistan
and Bangladesh, the source said. The source did not want to be
named because the talks are not public or final yet.
A Li & Fung spokesperson in Hong Kong said the company does
not comment on market rumor, and Synergies did not respond to an
email seeking comment.
Suppliers like Li & Fung and Synergies act as middle men,
working with manufacturers of apparel and other goods to manage
the flow of products to retailers.
With 60 percent of Li & Fung's sales destined for U.S.-based
retailers, investors are increasingly concerned about the impact
of sluggish U.S. growth and data that has pointed to weak
consumer spending.
In the United States, fast fashion and discount retailers
are the two segments that have been doing well in the brittle
economy, successfully taking market share from rivals that
operate on more traditional supply chain processes.
Li & Fung's shares slumped in August after the exporter
posted weak interim results. The company suffered a further blow
in September when Wal-Mart Stores Inc outlined a new
sourcing arrangement with the company, triggering concern over
the longer-term prospect of Li & Fung's sourcing business.
Li & Fung, which is halfway through an ambitious three-year
growth plan that aims to grow core operating profit to $1.5
billion by 2013, has said it would grow the company both
organically and through acquisition. Some analysts questioned
whether the company's acquisition-led business model still
works.
Synergies has a stronger foothold in Europe, where its
clients include fast-fashion companies like Zara owner Inditex
, Promod and Alcott. The company also works with
price-conscious discounters like KiK Germany.