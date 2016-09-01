Liberia's Firestone lays off 400 workers in new blow to economy

MONROVIA, Sept 1 Firestone Natural Rubber Co.,
which operates the world's largest single natural rubber
plantation in Liberia, said on Thursday that it has laid off 432
employees because of falling rubber prices, a new blow to the
country's battered economy.
Low prices for key exports iron ore and rubber have
compounded the devastation wrought by an Ebola outbreak that
killed 4,800 Liberians and dragged GDP growth down from over 8
percent in 2013 to zero last year.
In all, Firestone plans to cut 500 jobs, or 7 percent of its
workforce, it said in a statement, which also attributed the
move to high overhead costs associated with the country's civil
wars in the 1990s and an uncertain business climate.
Firestone, an indirect subsidiary of tyre giant Bridgestone
Americas, signed a 99-year contract with the Liberian government
in 1926. Its plantation covers almost 200 square miles east of
the capital Monrovia.
The International Monetary Fund expects Liberia's economic
growth to rise to 2.5 percent this year due to a rebound in
services and gold production at Toronto and AIM-listed Aureus
Mining's New Liberty project.
(Reporting By James Harding Giahyue; Writing by Aaron Ross)