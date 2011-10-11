Liberia counts votes in tight presidential election

* Johnson-Sirleaf seeking new term, run-off likely
* First results seen Oct. 13
* Poll a test for post-war gains
By Richard Valdmanis and Alphonso Toweh
MONROVIA, Oct 12 Liberia tallied votes on
Wednesday in a hotly-contested presidential poll pitting the
incumbent, Nobel peace laureate Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, against
former U.N. diplomat Winston Tubman and 14 others.
The election in the West African state is a test of its
fragile gains since the 1989-2003 civil war that killed nearly a
quarter of a million people and, if all goes smoothly, could
pave the way for new investment in its mining and energy
sectors.
"With the polls now closed, the reconciliation, sorting and
subsequent counting of ballots has commenced," the National
Election Commission said late on Tuesday in a statement. It said
provisional results would be released on Thursday.
The constitution gives it 15 days to finalise results.
The voting on Tuesday passed peacefully in the capital
Monrovia and international observer groups said they had
received no reports of trouble elsewhere in the country of 4
million people.
But passions have run high in the contest that some forecast
will go to a second-round run-off between Johnson-Sirleaf and
Tubman. Observers have expressed concern that the results could
be a flashpoint for street clashes.
A dispute over the results of the 2005 election that brought
Johnson-Sirleaf to power as Africa's first freely elected female
head of state triggered days of rioting.
"I hope everybody, as I have appealed and appealed, will
proceed peacefully and accept the results according to the
rules," Special Representative to the U.N. Secretary General
Ellen Margreth Loj told Reuters on Tuesday. U.N. peacekeepers
have been in the country since the war.
Eight years into peace, Liberia has seen growing investment
in its iron and gold mines and has convinced donors to waive
most of its debt, though many residents complain of a lack of
basic services, high food prices, rampant crime and corruption.
A peaceful, free and fair election could bolster growing
investor confidence in the country, which is also hoping to
strike oil offshore.
Miners ArcelorMittal and BHP Billiton and
oil companies Anadarko , Tullow and Chevron
are active in the country.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Janet Lawrence)