Cash-strapped Liberia state oil company to slash staff in revamp

| MONROVIA
MONROVIA Aug 25 Cash-strapped National Oil
Company of Liberia (NOCAL) will slash its work force by over
two-thirds as part of measures aimed at cutting costs amid a
fall in the price of oil, a statement and a senior official with
the state-owned company said on Tuesday.
The West African country does not produce any oil or natural
gas but placed its hopes in potential reserves offshore in deep
and ultra-deep waters, following the example of Gulf of Guinea
neighbours Ghana and Nigeria, Africa's biggest producer.
However, Liberia has been hit hard by a rapid decline in
world oil prices that has led many companies to reassess their
exploration strategies.
A statement released by the company said the chairman of
NOCAL's board of directors, Seward Cooper, had met with staff on
Friday to explain the situation.
"He said despite the best efforts of Board and Management to
put in place several austerity measures ... the continuing
crumbling oil prices have severely undermined NOCAL's capacity
to meet its operational and personnel obligations," it read.
NOCAL would implement a restructuring plan including
"personnel and related administrative and operational
adjustments" to significantly reduce costs, it said, adding that
the process would be handled by an external consultant.
Though the statement did not give details, a senior official
at NOCAL told Reuters that the plan would include cutting all
but 50 of the company's current 160 staff positions.
Oil companies have drilled nine exploration wells at a cost
of around $1 billion, a Senate committee said in June, but with
little to show for their investments many have chosen to
transfer their operations to countries with proven reserves.
In a further blow, Liberia has been the country hardest hit
by a deadly Ebola outbreak that began last year and has killed
over 11,000 people across the region.
Sales of seismic data, which had generated over $200 million
in revenues for NOCAL before 2014, had consequently dried up and
many of the country's offshore blocks have been vacated, the
Senate committee said.
Tullow Oil, Chevron, Anadarko and
African Petroleum had been among companies carrying out
exploration in Liberian waters.
Exxon Mobil signed into a block in 2013 but put the
project on hold due to the Ebola crisis.
