Liberty Global says to look at sports rights, Formula One

BRIEF-Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 bln yen in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
LONDON, Sept 9 U.S. cable operator Liberty Global is interested in acquiring more sports rights and will "have a look" at Formula One, its strategy officer said on Tuesday.
"We want to invest more, we would like to try to get down maybe a bit closer to some of those rights," James Ryan told the Royal Television Society's conference in London. "Formula One, if you look at it, is relevant in European markets, so of course we will look at it.
"But I'm sure we are not the only ones." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
* SI Financial Group Inc reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Abacus announces approval of share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: