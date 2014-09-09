版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 9日 星期二 20:45 BJT

RPT-Liberty Global says to look at sports rights, Formula One

LONDON, Sept 9 U.S. cable operator Liberty Global is interested in acquiring more sports rights and will "have a look" at Formula One, its strategy officer said on Tuesday.

"We want to invest more, we would like to try to get down maybe a bit closer to some of those rights," James Ryan told the Royal Television Society's conference in London. "Formula One, if you look at it, is relevant in European markets, so of course we will look at it.

"But I'm sure we are not the only ones." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
