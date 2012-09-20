Liberty Global likely to use recent bonds in Telenet deal

* Recent Telenet and UPC bonds could fund deal

* Bonds weaken on supply concerns

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - Cable giant Liberty Global, known for its opportunistic funding in capital markets, may use the EUR1.3bn proceeds from two recent bond offerings to part-fund a planned purchase of the remaining stake in Telenet it does not own, bankers said.

Liberty Global (LGI), owned by American media mogul John Malone, already controls Telenet through its 50.4% share ownership, but said on Thursday it would launch a tender to buy the remaining shares at a total cost of EUR1.96bn.

The company said in a press release that the acquisition would be financed with cash on balance sheet and incremental borrowings.

At the end of the second quarter 2012, LGI had liquidity of USD4bn, which includes USD1.3bn of cash at the parent level.

In addition, the proceeds from a EUR700m high-yield bond issued by Belgian business Telenet in August and a EUR600m unsecured high-yield bond issued by Netherlands-based subsidiary UPC on Tuesday could also be used, banking sources said.

The Telenet bond deal, led by JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs last month, was initially intended to fund a EUR656m share buy back. The UPC bond proceeds, meanwhile, were to be used for general corporate purposes, but that was interpreted by some investors as meaning a likely dividend payment to Liberty Global.

One high-yield banker familiar with the situation said the Telenet share buy back would only go ahead if shareholders do not approve the takeover offer for the Belgian cable group.

If shareholders do not approve the deal, the bond proceeds will fund the buy back.

"Either way, the bond proceeds are going to shareholders. There may be some investors who are unhappy about the timing of today's announcement, especially after the company did the UPC bond this week," the banker said.

"But because UPC and Telenet have different banking groups, Liberty Global did not necessarily have to disclose this," the banker added.

The Telenet and UPC bonds were weaker in secondary markets on Thursday on expectations that Telenet may issue more bonds, while other cable issuers' bonds were relatively steady.

Telenet has scope to increase unsecured debt by about half a turn of its EUR780m EBITDA to take total leverage at the group to about five times, the banker added. That would suggest the size of a potential new subordinated bond issue could be up to EUR370m.

However, some analysts said the company was under no pressure to issue another bond due to its liquidity position.

"Liberty Global is very savvy. The bond markets are open to them, but they have the option to use both the proceeds of the Telenet and UPC bonds which may have been upstreamed to the parent level to fund this tender," said Malin Hedman, the TMT credit analyst at ING.

INTO THE FOLD

Another high-yield syndicate banker said LGI had been long expected to launch a full offer for Telenet, but agreed that the timing of the announcement was unexpected.

Liberty Global's operations in Germany are run by Unitymedia and, since December 15, 2011, by Kabel BW. Collectively they are known as UPC Germany - the second largest cable television operator in Germany.

"This would be the third leg in Liberty Global's goal to bring all of its businesses into the fold, and to benefit from all the revenues at Telenet," the second banker said.

Telenet shares opened 13.5% higher on Thursday after the announcement. However, the EUR600m 10-year high-yield bonds issued by UPC are continuing to struggle in secondary markets despite relatively stable market conditions.

The 6.375% UPC bonds, which priced at 99.094 late on Tuesday via left lead Credit Suisse and joint bookrunners Barclays, Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank are another point lower at 97.85 on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.

The weak performance of those bonds, and negative feedback from investors who refrained from buying the bonds due to the aggressive pricing, continue to stoke talk in the market about the quality of the order book and the distribution of the deal.

Telenet, Belgium's largest cable operator, took advantage of improving market conditions in August to raise a combined EUR700m via a two-part high-yield bond.

The EUR450m 6.25% August 2022 bond, and a rarer long-dated 12-year EUR250m 6.75% August 2024 bond, are both trading above their launch prices of par at around 101, but were about half a point lower on Thursday.

Liberty Global is also exploring other acquisitions, which has also fuelled talk about what the UPC bond proceeds could be used for. UPC is one of the expected bidders in the sale of Poland's No. 2 cable operator Multimedia Polska.