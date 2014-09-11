版本:
BRIEF-Liberty Global says Ziggo offer deadline extended to Nov. 4

Sept 11 Liberty Global Plc :

* Acceptance period for Liberty Global's previously announced recommended public offer of Ziggo has been extended to 17:40 hours CET on Nov 4, 2014

* Offer period has been extended because not all conditions for completion of offer were fulfilled

* Following extension of offer period, shares tendered during initial offer period may be withdrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
