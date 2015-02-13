Liberty's Unitymedia reaches deal in KabelBW antitrust case

FRANKFURT Feb 13 Liberty Global's
German unit has reached an agreement with two companies who
objected its 3 billion euro ($3.43 billion) purchase of cable
provider KabelBW, the company said in a statement on Friday.
A regional court in Duesseldorf in 2013 ruled that the
cartel office must re-examine the case to either block it or
force the firms to offer more concessions to protect competition
in the cable television market.
The ruling ultimately could have lead to the unwinding of a
merger that bolstered Germany's second-largest cable operator
Unitymedia, owned by Liberty Global, in 2012.
Germany's biggest telecoms group Deutsche Telekom
and local cable operator NetCologne had challenged the approval.
Deutsche Telekom has been hard hit by the success of Unitymedia
KabelBW and Kabel Deutschland, which is now part of
Vodafone.
Both cable companies have snatched customers from
established telecoms players such as Deutsche Telekom, with
their upgraded networks offering home and office Internet at
speeds that are often five times faster.
Unitymedia said on Friday that two companies have withdrawn
their objections against the deal and that the agreement was
approved by the German competition watchdog. Unitymedia did not
give any details about the agreement.
The cartel office had approved the acquisition at the end of
2011 only after imposing far-reaching remedies because Liberty
already owned Germany's second-largest cable operator
UnityMedia, which then absorbed KabelBW.
Sources told Reuters last year that pressure from
competition regulators could prompt Liberty Global to abandon
Germany if it can no longer pursue its growth ambitions in
Europe's biggest cable market.
($1 = 0.8748 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Thomas Atkins)