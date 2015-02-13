UPDATE 2-Liberty settles KabelBW antitrust case for 183 mln euros

* Deutsche Telekom, NetCologne have withdrawn objections
* CEO says payment is small and marginal
* Unitymedia says court case ends due to deal
(adds Liberty settlement amount, CEO comment)
By Harro Ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 European cable operator
Liberty Global's German unit has reached an agreement
with two companies which objected to its 3 billion euro ($3.43
billion) purchase of cable provider KabelBW, by paying them
183.5 million euros.
A regional court in Duesseldorf ruled in 2013 that the
cartel office must re-examine the case to either block it or
force the firms to offer more concessions to protect competition
in the cable television market.
The ruling ultimately could have led to the unwinding of a
merger that bolstered Germany's second-largest cable operator
Unitymedia, owned by Liberty Global, Europe's largest cable
operator, in 2012.
Germany's biggest telecoms group Deutsche Telekom
and local cable operator NetCologne had challenged the approval.
Unitymedia said on Friday that the two companies had
withdrawn their objections against the deal. The German
competition regulator confirmed it had approved the settlement.
Liberty Global said in a regulatory filing with the United
States Securities and Exchange Commission that it had promised
to pay Deutsche Telekom and NetCologne "an aggregate amount of
183.5 million euros."
Liberty Global's Chief Executive Mike Fries told a
conference call with analysts on Friday that he considered the
payment to be "small and marginal".
"We consider the payment as not material for an operation
which has way outperformed expectations," he added.
Liberty expects that legal proceedings will be formally
terminated during the current quarter.
Shares in Liberty Global shares were trading 2.5 percent
higher at $51.05 by 1450 GMT in New York.
Deutsche Telekom has been hard hit by the success of
Unitymedia KabelBW and Kabel Deutschland, which is
now part of Vodafone.
Both cable companies have snatched customers from
established telecoms players such as Deutsche Telekom, with
their upgraded networks offering home and office Internet at
speeds that are often five times faster.
The cartel office had approved the acquisition at the end of
2011 only after imposing far-reaching remedies because Liberty
already owned Unitymedia, which then absorbed KabelBW.
Sources told Reuters last year that pressure from
competition regulators could prompt Liberty Global to abandon
Germany if it can no longer pursue its growth ambitions in
Europe's biggest cable market.
($1 = 0.8748 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; editing by
Arno Schuetze, Susan Thomas and Jane Merriman)