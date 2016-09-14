Liberty Global to offer Netflix to all customers

AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 Liberty Global, the
international telecommunications company controlled by American
tycoon John Malone, said on Wednesday it has struck a deal to
offer Netflix to all its customers directly via cable
set top boxes.
The deal follows the launch of Netflix on Liberty Global's
UK platform Virgin Media in 2013. Liberty Global has 29 million
customers in 30 countries.
No financial details were disclosed, but under the deal
Liberty Global will receive a share of revenues from Netflix for
customers that subscribe to the service via Liberty boxes.
Existing Netflix customers will simply be able to log in via the
set-top box.
The companies will keep billing systems separate
"initially," Liberty managing director of business development
Bob Greene told reporters in Amsterdam.
He said that the rollout of the Netflix app on Liberty boxes
will begin immediately in the Netherlands, and be completed in
all areas where Liberty Global operates by the end of 2017.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in a statement that
integrating his company's service into Liberty set top boxes
would allow customers to eliminate one remote control.
Greene deflected questions about whether Formula One racing
will be distributed on Liberty Global properties after Liberty
Media -- also controlled by Malone -- moved to purchase
the auto racing sport last week.
"It very well could be", Greene said, but added that any
licensing deal would have to be negotiated between the companies
at arm's length.
He said that neither the move by Liberty Media to buy
Formula One nor the Netflix deal should be taken as evidence
Liberty Global won't continue to acquire content itself.
"We're a very acquisitive company," he said.
