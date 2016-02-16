Vodafone, Liberty agree on Dutch joint venture

Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.
Feb 15 UK phone network operator Vodafone Plc and John Malone's cable company Liberty Global Plc agreed on Monday to combine their operations in the Netherlands by creating a joint venture.
Vodafone will pay 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to Liberty as part of the agreement to combine its mobile operations with Liberty's fiber broadband network Ziggo in a 50-50 joint venture, the companies said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.
LONDON, Jan 19 The dollar rebounded, Asian shares slipped and government bond yields soared to multi-week highs on Thursday after U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen signalled a path of steady interest rate increases for the world's largest economy.
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.