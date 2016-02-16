版本:
Vodafone, Liberty agree on Dutch joint venture

Feb 15 UK phone network operator Vodafone Plc and John Malone's cable company Liberty Global Plc agreed on Monday to combine their operations in the Netherlands by creating a joint venture.

Vodafone will pay 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to Liberty as part of the agreement to combine its mobile operations with Liberty's fiber broadband network Ziggo in a 50-50 joint venture, the companies said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

