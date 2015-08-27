Liberty Global CEO: no timeframe on talks with Vodafone

AMSTERDAM Aug 27 There was no timeframe for
talks between telecommunications group Liberty Global
and rival Vodafone on swapping assets from the two
global companies' portfolios, the former's chief executive
officer said on Thursday.
Asked at a conference in Amsterdam whether there was a
timeframe for the talks, Michael Fries said: "No timeframe. I
can't add anything else."
Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile company, said in
June that it was in talks with Liberty Global, Europe's largest
cable operator, over the possibility of swapping selected assets
to enable them to better compete with rivals.
(Reporting By Yorul Bahceli, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing
by William Hardy)