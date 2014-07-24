版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 24日 星期四 22:12 BJT

Liberty Global offers to sell pay TV channel for Ziggo deal - source

BRUSSELS, July 24 U.S. cable group Liberty Global has offered to sell its pay TV channel Film1 in a bid to win EU antitrust approval for its proposed acquisition of Dutch rival Ziggo, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Liberty Global, controlled by billionaire John Malone, also promised not to block either contractually or technically "over-the-top" TV service providers from accessing its Internet network for four years, the source said.

"Over-the-top" companies typically stream their TV services via the Internet. Liberty Global's offer came after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the deal in May, worried that it may reduce competition in the Netherlands and lead to higher consumer prices. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐