Liberty Global offers to sell pay TV channel for Ziggo deal - source

BRUSSELS, July 24 U.S. cable group Liberty
Global has offered to sell its pay TV channel Film1 in
a bid to win EU antitrust approval for its proposed acquisition
of Dutch rival Ziggo, a person familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
Liberty Global, controlled by billionaire John Malone, also
promised not to block either contractually or technically
"over-the-top" TV service providers from accessing its Internet
network for four years, the source said.
"Over-the-top" companies typically stream their TV services
via the Internet. Liberty Global's offer came after the European
Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the deal in
May, worried that it may reduce competition in the Netherlands
and lead to higher consumer prices.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)