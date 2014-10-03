Liberty Interactive splits into cable shopping, e-commerce groups

Oct 3 Liberty Interactive said on Friday its
board had approved splitting into two tracking stocks, one for
its cable shopping business QVC Group and the other for its
digital commerce, Liberty Digital Commerce.
Uner the deal, Liberty Ventures Group will receive $1
billion in cash while Liberty Interactive shareholders will
receive about 67.7 million shares of Liberty Ventures stock, or
about 0.14 Liberty Ventures share for each Liberty Interactive
share held.
John Malone, the chairman of Liberty Interactive who also
runs Liberty Media Corp, is well known for buying and
selling cable and media companies.
The company had said in October last year that it would
split into the two tracking stocks.
The company, which suspended its stock repurchase activity
in September, said it would reevaluate the resumption of its
repurchases after its third quarter earnings.
Shares of the Douglas County, Colorado-based company have
risen about 15 percent since the split was announced.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Ken
Wills)