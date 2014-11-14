UPDATE 1-Liberty Global eyes stake in ProSieben's streaming service -paper

(Adds company comments, background)
FRANKFURT Nov 14 Cable group Liberty Global
is in talks to buy a 50 percent stake in broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1's streaming service Maxdome, German
daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing industry sources.
The move would be part of a global push into content by the
U.S. group run by cable TV billionaire John Malone. Liberty
already owns German cable operator Unitymedia KabelBW and this
year bought UK-based production group All3Media and a 6.4
percent stake in British broadcaster ITV.
Liberty Global and ProsSieben declined to comment.
Maxdome is Germany's biggest streaming service in a market,
that is expected to grow and become more competitive after U.S.
streaming service Netflix launched there in September.
The German market for video on demand is expected to expand
to about 480 million euros ($598 million) by 2018, up from 198
million euros last year, according to data from lobby group
Bundesverband Audiovisuelle Medien.
That will represent nearly a third of the total video
market, which includes DVD and Blue-ray disc sales and is
expected to be about 1.7 billion euros by 2018.
ProSieben said last week that it had added a third more
subscribers to Maxdome in the three weeks after Netflix entered
the German market, without giving further details.
Maxdome posted a 12,000 euro loss last year.
Other streaming services active on the German market are
Sky's Snap, Amazon's Prime Instant Video and
Vivendi's Watchever.
