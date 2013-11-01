Liberty Global names European mobile chief in "quad" push

FRANKFURT Nov 1 U.S. Cable company Liberty
Global has appointed a European mobile chief as it
pushes into wireless services to meet growing demand for
television, broadband, mobile and fixed-line services -
so-called "quad play" - from one provider.
The quad move could be a threat to operators in the crowded
German sector as they scramble for a share of Europe's largest
telecoms market.
Liberty said on Friday it had appointed Graeme Oxby as
managing director of its European Mobile operations.
Oxby was director of Mobile & Home Phone at Virgin Media,
which Liberty earlier this year bought in a stock-and-cash deal
worth about $15.8 billion.
Liberty has been testing the waters as a so-called mobile
virtual network operator (MVNO) in Europe, including in Britain,
Belgium and Germany - where it owns the No. 2 cable company
Unitymedia KabelBW - but has not made a serious push so far.
MVNOs are operators who rent access on bigger rivals'
networks and tend to sell cheaper mobile plans, often without a
long-term contract and targeted at youth or ethnic niches.
In Britain, Virgin Media offers superfast wireless broadband
services to businesses, which are increasingly looking to buy
fixed, mobile and other telecom services from a single provider
to save costs and simplify billing.
"In this new role Graeme will further develop Liberty
Global's core mobile network to become a full MVNO operator in
most of its European operations," the company said on Friday.
CABLE GOES MOBILE
A rise in demand for "quad play" services was the main
reason that British telecoms group Vodafone splashed out
7.7 billion euros ($10.4 billion) to buy Kabel Deutschland,
Germany's biggest cable operator, this year.
Unitymedia KabelBW's chief executive Lutz Schueler has said
that while the German Liberty unit had not made a serious push
into mobile, such a move was an option.
Unitymedia had just under 200,000 mobile subscribers at the
end of the second quarter in a market of around 114 million
subscribers. It will release third-quarter results next week.
Analysts at Citigroup last week said in a note opportunities
could emerge for MVNOs from Telefonica Deutschland's
acquisition of KPN's E-Plus, which was announced this
summer and is now being evaluated by the European Commission.
"We expect Telefonica Deutschland/E-Plus will be mandated to
offer some form of a wholesale reference offer to be available
to MVNOs/service providers and on a national roaming basis (in
case a new entrant emerges)," they wrote in a client note.
Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone are the biggest
mobile operators in Germany, with a market share of around 35
percent each, while Telefonica Deutschland and KPN's E-Plus
share around 30 percent.
Deutsche Telekom is in fierce competition with cable
companies that have upgraded their lines designed originally to
only deliver TV to homes so that they can also carry Internet
and voice calls. They offer Internet at speeds that are often
five times faster than the competing services from telecom
operators and have snatched clients from Deutsche Telekom, which
still has more than 40 percent of the German fixed-line market.